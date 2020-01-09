1PM (LON:OPM) Shares Up 2.1%

1pm plc (LON:OPM)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.47), 264,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 144,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The firm has a market cap of $32.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.56.

In other 1PM news, insider Ronald Russell purchased 103,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,085.76 ($39,576.11). Also, insider Ian Smith purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,444.36). In the last three months, insiders bought 202,660 shares of company stock worth $5,877,140.

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

