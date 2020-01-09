GWA Group (ASX:GWA) Stock Price Up 1.8%

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.41 ($2.42) and last traded at A$3.39 ($2.40), approximately 353,628 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.33 ($2.36).

The company has a market cap of $905.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About GWA Group (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

