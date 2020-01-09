Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

BARC opened at GBX 183.54 ($2.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.35.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

