Baader Bank Reiterates “€290.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €280.75 ($326.45).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €307.35 ($357.38) on Monday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €284.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €276.50.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.