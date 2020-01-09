Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 175 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VOLV-B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 127 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 160.60.

Shares of VOLV-B opened at SEK 160.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 152.01 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 144. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

