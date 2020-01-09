Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,570 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,433.33 ($45.16).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,222.50 ($42.39) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,276.02. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

