Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €86.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.75 ($102.03).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €93.04 ($108.19) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.39.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

