HSBC Analysts Give Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,630 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) target price (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 5,270 ($69.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.80) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,376.24 ($57.57).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 4,505 ($59.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,361.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,342.41.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.