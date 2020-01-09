4imprint Group’s (FOUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised 4imprint Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

FOUR stock opened at GBX 3,290 ($43.28) on Monday. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a market cap of $924.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,192.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,937.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allergy Therapeutics Trading 12.2% Higher
Allergy Therapeutics Trading 12.2% Higher
New Peoples Bankshares Trading Down 1%
New Peoples Bankshares Trading Down 1%
Mexico Fund Shares Down 1.1%
Mexico Fund Shares Down 1.1%
Crown Point Energy Stock Price Down 15.5%
Crown Point Energy Stock Price Down 15.5%
1PM Shares Up 2.1%
1PM Shares Up 2.1%
GWA Group Stock Price Up 1.8%
GWA Group Stock Price Up 1.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report