AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE:EQH opened at $25.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. AXA Equitable has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AXA Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXA Equitable will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 55.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 38.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

