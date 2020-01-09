Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Learning Technologies Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Learning Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 139.67 ($1.84).

Shares of LTG opened at GBX 134.52 ($1.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.09 million and a P/E ratio of 96.09. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 3,475,264 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

