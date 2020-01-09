Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

HWG stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.87) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.50. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.50 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a market cap of $457.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

