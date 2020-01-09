Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Investec cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 543 ($7.14) price target (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

PAG opened at GBX 514.50 ($6.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 520.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 471.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total value of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

