Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 186 ($2.45) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON SQZ opened at GBX 125.48 ($1.65) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.38. Serica Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146 ($1.92).

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

