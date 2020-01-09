Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

CLMT opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The firm has a market cap of $327.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.79. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 198,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

