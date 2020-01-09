ValuEngine Upgrades COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to Hold

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

