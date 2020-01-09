Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Longbow Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.