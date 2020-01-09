LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

GNSS opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.27. LRAD has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

