Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lowered Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of DLPH stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.91.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

