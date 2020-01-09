CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 177.54% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 145.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 314,235 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

