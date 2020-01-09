Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ET. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.
Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.
In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 41,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,960,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 105,321 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $2,058,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Recommended Story: Mutual Funds
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.