Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ET. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 41,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,960,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 105,321 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $2,058,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

