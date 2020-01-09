Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GWB. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.63. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $959,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,138,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79,863 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9,195.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.