Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 309,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.1% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 315,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 71,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after buying an additional 73,083 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.