Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQC. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 84.50, a quick ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 339.90% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $142,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

