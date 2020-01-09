Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

