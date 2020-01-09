ValuEngine Lowers Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) to Sell

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of GDI opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $596.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

