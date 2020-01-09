Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ESI opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 233,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 350.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.