F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in F.N.B. by 11.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.