Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.
NYSE HPE opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
