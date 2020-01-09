Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

