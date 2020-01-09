Critical Review: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) versus PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NASDAQ:PTY)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WhiteHorse Finance and PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 2 3 0 2.33 PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $63.25 million 4.50 $57.30 million $1.50 9.23 PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 40.72% 9.99% 5.74% PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB. The fund focuses on intermediate maturity bonds across multiple industries and sectors. It employs fundamental analysis along with top-down approach to make its fixed income investments. The fund uses in-house research to make its investments. PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund was founded on December 27, 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.