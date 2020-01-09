Contrasting Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Eyenovia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Eyenovia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eyenovia and Puma Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia N/A N/A -$17.25 million ($1.82) -2.32 Puma Biotechnology $251.00 million 1.26 -$113.57 million ($2.99) -2.72

Eyenovia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puma Biotechnology. Puma Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyenovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eyenovia and Puma Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Puma Biotechnology 3 6 1 0 1.80

Eyenovia currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 124.59%. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $14.22, indicating a potential upside of 74.72%. Given Eyenovia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Eyenovia and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia N/A -165.66% -138.20% Puma Biotechnology -33.90% -325.89% -35.81%

Risk and Volatility

Eyenovia has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eyenovia beats Puma Biotechnology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

