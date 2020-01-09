Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTT) Head to Head Comparison

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial alerts:

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 0 0 0 N/A GTT Communications 0 4 3 0 2.43

GTT Communications has a consensus price target of $25.21, indicating a potential upside of 124.13%. Given GTT Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Profitability

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial N/A N/A N/A GTT Communications -7.95% -13.24% -0.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and GTT Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $6.04 billion 0.01 $7.49 billion N/A N/A GTT Communications $1.49 billion 0.43 -$243.40 million ($1.59) -7.08

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Summary

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services. It also provides transport and infrastructure services enabling cloud-based applications and the transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services. The company's IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.