Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $69,375.00. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.27.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

