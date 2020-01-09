Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.64.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $6,641,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $8,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $21,663,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.