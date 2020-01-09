STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAA. BTIG Research began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $1,763,577.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $598,246.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $2,635,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 502.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,413,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.32 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

