Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

CSLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Castlight Health has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $29,443.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $42,419.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 320,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,059 shares of company stock valued at $210,265. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Castlight Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,805 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,320,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,815,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.