eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Rowe began coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of eGain by 81.2% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 794,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 355,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 1,543.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 281,237 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $2,181,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 1,585.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 184,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 141,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. eGain has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $240.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.64.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

