Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE H opened at C$25.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.3905565 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.23%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.