Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Shares of LOMA opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,197,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.
About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
