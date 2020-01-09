Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of LOMA opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $186.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,197,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

