Zacks: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Precipio an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Precipio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PRPO stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Precipio has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 94.75% and a negative net margin of 525.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Precipio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

