Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/3/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/29/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

AERI opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

