Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.00, a P/E/G ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $70.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,019,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 155,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James B. Doran sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $31,851.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,233 shares of company stock valued at $16,925,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five9 by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

