Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FELE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $435,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

