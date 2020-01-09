Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ESRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

