FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FARO. Gabelli cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, G.Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.23 million, a PE ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 1.74. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,128,000 after buying an additional 340,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

