VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 93.53%.

In related news, insider Fahey Julie bought 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $25,015.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

