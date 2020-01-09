PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PRRFY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt began coverage on PREMIER FOODS P/ADR in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRRFY stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.20. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

