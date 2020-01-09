YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nomura upped their target price on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. YY has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YY will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA raised its stake in shares of YY by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 74,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of YY by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of YY by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of YY by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YY by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

