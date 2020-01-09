Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,325,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after buying an additional 91,298 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 933,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 124,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after buying an additional 61,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

