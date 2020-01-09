NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NH stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.52.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. The business had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NantHealth stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 778.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

